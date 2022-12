The Orlando Pride has signed Brazilian soccer star Marta Viera da Silva. The 31-year-old has held the FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year title five times in her career.

Marta has a two year contract with the Orlando Pride. The team’s season opener is on April 15 th against the Portland Thorns FC in Portland, Oregon.

The Pride’s first home game at the soccer club’s new stadium in Parramore is against the Washington Spirit on April 22 nd.