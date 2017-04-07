© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Manatees No Longer Listed As Endangered

By Matthew Peddie
Published April 7, 2017 at 8:32 AM EDT
Florida manatee (Trichechus manatus), Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge, Florida. Photo: Tracy Colson, US Fish and Wildlife Service
Florida manatee (Trichechus manatus), Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge, Florida. Photo: Tracy Colson, US Fish and Wildlife Service

The West Indian Manatee is no longer considered endangered. The US Department of the Interior reclassified the manatee from endangered to threatened. 

The US Fish and Wildlife Service says the reclassification reflects an increase in population and improvements in habitat for the manatees. And the federal agency says protections for manatees will be maintained. But conservation groups say it’s a backward step. They’re worried about the impact on the manatee.

Dr. Katie Tripp, Save the Manatee Club’s Director of Science and Conservation joins Intersection, along with Tampa Bay Times environmental reporter Craig Pittman and David Ray from the Marine Industry Association of Central Florida. 

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionmanateesboatersUS Fish & Wildlife
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details