Intersection: Manatees No Longer Listed As Endangered

The West Indian Manatee is no longer considered endangered. The US Department of the Interior reclassified the manatee from endangered to threatened.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service says the reclassification reflects an increase in population and improvements in habitat for the manatees. And the federal agency says protections for manatees will be maintained. But conservation groups say it’s a backward step. They’re worried about the impact on the manatee.

Dr. Katie Tripp, Save the Manatee Club’s Director of Science and Conservation joins Intersection, along with Tampa Bay Times environmental reporter Craig Pittman and David Ray from the Marine Industry Association of Central Florida.