Safe Place Decals Helping Orlando’s LGBT Community

By Catherine Welch
Published April 6, 2017 at 12:57 PM EDT
rainbow-flag

Some 200 decals are marking safe places across Orlando. The Safe Place program is designed to give members of the LGBT community a safe place to turn for help.

By displaying the Safe Place decal on a window or front entrance, the business is letting members of the LGBT community know that they will help victims of a crime by providing shelter and helping to call 911.

The Orlando Police Department rolled out the program back in December – six months after the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Lt. James Young says requests are coming from across the city.

“We’re hoping it also serves as a deterrent from those would be offenders saying, hey maybe I shouldn’t commit a crime in Orlando because the community really does look out for each other and they are going to call 911,” said Young.

A similar program in Seattle inspired the Orlando Police Department to bring the Safe Place program here.

Young says police have not noticed an increase in calls since the program started in December.

Catherine Welch
