Insufficient evidence for Bondi, Trump bribery complaint

By WMFE Staff
Published April 6, 2017 at 1:02 PM EDT
florida-attorney-general-pam-bondi-speaks-prior-to-republican-presidential-nominee-donald-trump-arriving-onstage-for-a-rally-in-jacksonville-fla-last-month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A southwest Florida prosecutor assigned by the governor to investigate a bribery complaint against President Donald Trump and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi has found insufficient evidence to move forward.

Fort Myers-area State Attorney Stephen Russell presented Gov. Rick Scott on Thursday with the results of an investigation.

The complaint stemmed from scrutiny last year over a $25,000 campaign contribution Bondi received from Trump in 2013. Bondi asked for the donation around the same time her office was being asked about a New York investigation of alleged fraud at Trump University. The investigation followed numerous complaints filed against Bondi by a Massachusetts attorney.

A prosecutor working for Russell's office concluded that there is no reasonable suspicion that Trump or Bondi broke Florida's bribery law.

Tags
Central Florida Newspam bondiDonald TrumpAttorney General Pam Bondi
WMFE Staff
