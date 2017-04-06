FBI, 80 Agencies Drill For Terror Attack In Orlando Today

The FBI and more than 80 local agencies will drill for a terrorist attack in Central Florida Thursday.

Law enforcement, fire departments and hospitals will participate in the simulation. More than 1,100 volunteers in stage makeup will act as victims in a "complex, coordinated terrorist attack."

There are 80 agencies involved in the four-county drill. Orlando Health’s Manager of Emergency Preparedness Eric Alberts said the very real Pulse shooting last year showed flaws in the disaster response system. This new drill plans to test out the fixes put in place.

“And just really push the issues to see if the actions we put in place to remedy them are going to work and if there are any gaps in them to make them better," Alberts said.

Last year’s event simulated a mass shooting event just two months before the Pulse nightclub shooting, and many of those who participated say the drill helped. Those involved say this is likely the largest disaster planning drill in Florida history.