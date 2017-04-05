© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida bill to help foster children get drivers' licenses

By WMFE Staff
Published April 5, 2017 at 1:24 PM EDT
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Children in Florida foster care will get help obtaining a driver's license and auto insurance under a bill heading to Gov. Rick Scott.

The House unanimously passed the bill Wednesday that would make permanent a pilot program that began in 2014. The program reimburses foster parents or children for driver's education, license fees and insurance.

The idea is to help children in state care become more independent. The cost of the program is $800,000.

Republican Rep. Jennifer Sullivan sponsored the bill. She said among all teenagers, 60 percent of those eligible receive drivers' licenses, but only 3 percent of eligible foster children obtain licenses.

Central Florida News
