State To Seek Death Penalty For Markeith Loyd

State Attorney Brad King says he will seek the death penalty for Markeith Loyd. King was assigned to the case by Governor Rick Scott after Orange and Osceola County prosecutor Aramis Ayala refused to seek the death penalty for Loyd or other cases in her jurisdiction.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police lieutenant Debra Clayton.

Governor Scott has reassigned 21 first degree murder cases away from Ayala’s office.

Ayala said the governor is “abusing his authority and has compromised the independence and integrity of the criminal justice system” by reassigning the cases.