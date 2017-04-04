© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Recycled Rocket Back On Solid Ground

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 4, 2017 at 11:44 AM EDT
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lands on a barge at sea for the second time. Photo: SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lands on a barge at sea for the second time. Photo: SpaceX

A recycled SpaceX rocket is back on solid ground after landing on a barge last week. It’s the second time SpaceX has launched and landed the booster.

A drone ship carrying the first of the company’s recycled rocket fleet docked at Port Canaveral after last week’s launch.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk says the almost 14-story-tall booster could fly again, but it will go on display instead. “We think this one has some historic value," said Musk, "so we’re seeing if maybe the Cape might want to have it.”

The private space company wants to launch and land up to 6 recycled rockets this year. SpaceX secured a lease with Port Canaveral to build a facility to refurbish the rocket parts.

SpaceX says re-using parts of the rocket will lower the cost of launching stuff into orbit. The booster accounts for about 70 percent of the cost of launching, Musk said.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details