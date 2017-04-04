OneOrlando Fund Closing And Sending Out Final Payments

The OneOrlando Fund for Pulse victims’ families and survivors is officially closed and no longer accepting donations.

A second distribution of more than $2 million in payments rolls out this week. The fund has paid out about $31 million overall.

People who want to continue donating to those affected by the Pulse tragedy can contribute to the Contigo Fund and the Central Florida Foundation—Better Together Fund. Spokesperson Rachel Calderon said that fund has raised a little more than $1 million to date.

“We actually anticipate the fund could be open for a couple of years. It can take time for a community to heal after a tragedy like this and it can take time to make sure that we’re meeting the different needs that arise,” said Calderon.

The Better Together Fund has made grants to local mental health providers.

The OneOrlando Fund officially closed March 31st.