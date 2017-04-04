Intersection: New Hope For Daytona Beach Homeless Shelter

Could Daytona Beach soon be getting a new homeless shelter? The debate over how to help the homeless came to a head last year as dozens of homeless camped out in front of the county administration center downtown. Community leaders agree the city needs a new shelter, but they’re still trying to figure out how to pay for it.

Father Phil Egitto is the pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church in Daytona Beach, and he is one of the faith leaders eager to see a new shelter built. He says three Volusia County Council members support a plan for a homeless services center, and now he wants to get the rest of the council on board with the idea.