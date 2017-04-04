© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: New Hope For Daytona Beach Homeless Shelter

By Matthew Peddie
Published April 4, 2017 at 8:06 AM EDT
Nearly 80 homeless men and women camped outside of the Volusia County Administration Center in Daytona Beach in January 2016. Photo: Renata Sago.
Nearly 90 homeless men and women are camping outside of the Volusia County Administration Center in Daytona Beach. Photo: Renata Sago.

Could Daytona Beach soon be getting a new homeless shelter? The debate over how to help the homeless came to a head last year as dozens of homeless camped out in front of the county administration center downtown. Community leaders agree the city needs a new shelter, but they’re still trying to figure out how to pay for it.

Father Phil Egitto is the pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church in Daytona Beach, and he is one of the faith leaders eager to see a new shelter built. He says three Volusia County Council members support a plan for a homeless services center, and now he wants to get the rest of the council on board with the idea.

 

