Fishkind Conversations: Florida's Surprise Investment Boom

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published April 4, 2017 at 3:45 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
There’s an investment boom going on in central Florida, with theme parks pouring billions into new attractions. Walt Disney World is adding new sections based on the "Star Wars" film franchise and the movie "Avatar," and Universal Orlando is building Volcano Bay and an attraction based on the “Fast and Furious” series.

90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says this pattern seems to be repeating across Florida, with new community developments and the Sabal pipeline set to bring natural gas into Florida beginning this summer.

Fishkind says eight years into a recovery is strange timing for a new investment boom, but he tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston he knows why it's happening.

Nicole Darden Creston
