Case Over DeBary Former Mayor’s Boot From Office Lands In Court

By Catherine Welch
Published April 3, 2017 at 1:33 PM EDT
DeBary City Council votes to sue Mayor Clint Johnson over public records request. Photo: File
Former DeBary Mayor Clint Johnson is getting his day in court. A judge is scheduled to hear a case Tuesday centered on Johnson’s removal from office.

Last August the DeBary City Council voted to oust Johnson, saying he violated the city charter by ordering staff around in texts, tweets and emails. One example was a tweet by Johnson complaining that a city employee wasted tax dollars and should be fired.

Johnson’s attorney claimed the former mayor was expressing opinions. But the city council decided those tweets and texts violated the city charter.

DeBary elected Bob Garcia to replace Johnson in a special election.

Johnson’s case is scheduled to be heard in a Volusia County courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

Catherine Welch
