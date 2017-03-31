Spotlight: Dinosaurs Invade Leu Gardens

A ‘Dinosaur Invasion” exhibit is drawing new visitors to Leu Gardens. Life-like prehistoric creatures are inhabiting the 50-acre botanical garden through April 30th.

They range in size from 14 inches to 33-feet tall. The creator of these replicas is Guy Darrough. He’s a fossil expert and collector who pays close attention to scientific details and accuracy.

"From his experience of being a paleontologist, he then works with his ability to create these wonderful things out of plastics and fiberglass and then paints them and uses them in such a way that we think this is probably how they looked but they're not 100 percent sure obviously," said Leu Gardens' Executive Director Robert Bowden.

The exhibit doesn't have some of the more popular dinos we all know about. Instead of the triceratops and brontosaurus, we learn about the heterodontosaurus and bambiraptor.

