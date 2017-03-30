© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
SpaceX Launches, Lands Same Booster Twice

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 30, 2017 at 3:31 PM EDT
A Falcon 9 rocket launches for the second time from Kennedy Space Center. Photo: Joey Roulette / WMFE
SpaceX made rocket history, launching and landing the company’s first recycled rocket.

This Falcon 9 rockets has now launched two things into space: supplies to the International Space Station and now a commercial communication’s satellite into orbit.

This was the first time SpaceX has launch a recycled rocket.

It’s a part of SpaceX’s commitment to rocket reusability, eventually lowering the cost of access to space.

This mission ended with the first stage of the rocket landing on a barge at sea. The company isn’t saying yet whether this rocket will have a third go.

The satellite will provided broadcast coverage to Latin America.

The Flacon 9 launched from Kennedy Space Center’s launch complex 39A, the site of historic launches like Apollo 11.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
