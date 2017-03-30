SpaceX Launches, Lands Same Booster Twice

SpaceX made rocket history, launching and landing the company’s first recycled rocket.

This Falcon 9 rockets has now launched two things into space: supplies to the International Space Station and now a commercial communication’s satellite into orbit.

This was the first time SpaceX has launch a recycled rocket.

It’s a part of SpaceX’s commitment to rocket reusability, eventually lowering the cost of access to space.

This mission ended with the first stage of the rocket landing on a barge at sea. The company isn’t saying yet whether this rocket will have a third go.

The satellite will provided broadcast coverage to Latin America.

The Flacon 9 launched from Kennedy Space Center’s launch complex 39A, the site of historic launches like Apollo 11.