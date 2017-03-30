© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Feds Downlist West Indian Manatee To Threatened, From Endangered

By Amy Green
Published March 30, 2017 at 12:55 PM EDT
Credit: David Hinkle USFWS
Credit: David Hinkle USFWS

The West Indian manatee no longer is considered endangered.

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday it will downlist the animal to threatened.

The federal agency cites gains in the West Indian manatee's population and habitat. Some 6,600 are believed to be in Florida, up from a few hundred in the 1970s.

But Pat Rose of the Save the Manatee Club says the assessment does not include large die-offs in 2010 and 2013.

"One of the big differences between an endangered species at the federal level and a threatened species is how they can be impacted by growth and development and impacts on their habitat."

He worries the change will encourage development that will harm the manatees' habitat. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says federal protections will not be diminished.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsmanateesEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details