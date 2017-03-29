© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Mars Landing Sites & CubeSat Planetary Exploration

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 29, 2017 at 6:32 AM EDT
A rock outcrop dubbed "Longhorn," and behind it, the sweeping plains of Gusev Crater - a potential landing site for the Mars 2020 rover. Photo: "Spirit" Rover / JPL / NASA
The48th Lunar and Planetary Science conference wrapped up last week in The Woodlands, Texas. The annual meeting connected specialists from all sorts of Earth and planetary fields like geology, astronomy and geochemistry to talk about what’s ahead for science exploration.

Future Mars missions was high on the priority list, and Jake Robins was there to report on the latest news on the red planet. Jake is the host and producer of the WeMartians podcast, a show dedicated to engaging the public on the exploration of Mars in a fun, simple, educational and inspiring way.

Jake says NASA's Jim Green teased the idea of using CubeSats to explore Mars as secondary payloads. Green also weighed in on recent budget talks and the political struggle to fund Earth sciences.

 

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
