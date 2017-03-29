© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida’s Constitution Revision Commission Hears From Residents

By Catherine Welch
Published March 29, 2017 at 7:48 PM EDT
The Constitution Revision Commission will put changes to the state's constitution before voters in 2018./Photo: File
The Constitution Revision Commission heard from the public for the first time in Orlando Wednesday night.

The commission is tasked with proposing changes to Florida’s constitution, and so it meets every 20 years to do so.

(Click on the audio icon to hear a conversation about the CRC hearing and what's next)

The commission went beyond the scheduled three hours, listening to residents urging changes from everything to protecting home rule for municipalities to restoring civil rights for ex-felons to funding public schools.

There were also concerns about the CRC’s openness. Commission chair Carlos Beruff said everything will be made public.

“The statute in Florida is very clear all materials are available, I don’t understand their contention there,” said Beruff. “All public records are public records. The minute we get a document it gets listed in our website.”

Residents also worried about a rule allowing two commissioners to discuss business in private. Beruff said that issue will be taken up in a rules committee.

The commission will spend the next 18 months listening to the public and crafting proposed changes to Florida’s constitution that will then go before voters.

Catherine Welch
