Disney Puts Security Measures In Place at Transportation Hub

Starting next Monday visitors to Disney’s Magic Kingdom will be greeted with security screenings at the Transportation and Ticket Center. There will be metal detectors and bag checks at the hub, where many visitors board monorails or ferries to get to the Magic Kingdom.

Visitors at Disney’s Polynesian, Contemporary and Grand Floridian hotels will also go through security before boarding monorails starting April 3rd.

Disney says the security measures were already in place at the Magic Kingdom’s entrance, this is a move of some of them to the Transportation and Ticket Center.

Disney’s Statement:

“As part of an ongoing effort to enhance the arrival experience for guests at the entrance to Magic Kingdom Park, we have relocated some of our bag checks and metal detectors to the Transportation and Ticket Center and the monorail stations at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.“