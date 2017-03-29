Constitution Review Commission Holds Its First Meeting In Orlando

Orlando hosts the first public hearing of the Constitution Review Commission Wednesday.

The CRC is tasked with proposing changes to the state’s constitution every 20 years. Those proposals will go before voters in next year’s election.

The League of Women Voters of Florida says Wednesday’s meeting is rushed with little public notice. It “was scheduled with almost no public notice, without any coordination with commission members to determine their availability to attend, and prior to adoption of rules and procedure,” the League said in a release.

Carlos Beruff, who challenged Marco Rubio in last year’s senate race, chairs the 37-member commission. Members are appointed by the governor, the Senate president, House speaker, and chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court. Attorney General Pam Bondi is automatically a member.

Central Florida members include Orlando Attorneys Rich Newsome and Frank Kruppenbacher, along with Winter Garden’s Marva Johnson, and Family Policy Council head John Stemberger.

CRC Meeting Information:

Wednesday March 29th at 5pm

University of Central Florida’s Fairwinds Alumni Center

12676 Gemini Blvd N, Orlando FL (free parking in Garage H)

The meeting will also be streamed live on the Florida Channel.