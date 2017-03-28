© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Law that allows payment to wrongfully convicted could change

By WMFE Staff
Published March 28, 2017 at 12:27 PM EDT
Florida Capitol/Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Florida Capitol/Photo: Wikimedia Commons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A law that allows compensation to people wrongfully convicted and imprisoned in Florida could be revised to allow some felons to be eligible.

The bill approved by the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee on Tuesday would change the so-called "clean hands" requirement of the compensation law.

Florida now allows compensation up to $50,000 a year for people who are proven innocent of a crime for which they were imprisoned. But anyone who committed a felony before or after the wrongful incarceration isn't eligible.

The bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. Bobby DuBose would make the restriction only apply to violent felons, meaning people convicted of non-violent felonies like drug possession or theft could be eligible.

Only four people have been compensated under the law since it was enacted nine years go

Tags
Central Florida Newsprior convictions boxconviction
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details