Intersection: Drive-By Lawsuits And The ADA

A Daytona Beach lawmaker is taking on so-called ‘drive by’ lawsuits. The lawsuits are aimed at businesses that aren’t compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

But Republican State Rep. Thomas Leek says those lawsuits have taken the ADA out of the hands of people with disabilities, and are used to generate legal fees. His bill would create a list of certified experts who could tell business owners what to do to make their business ADA compliant, and protect them from payouts if they’re sued.

We talk to Leek about his bill,and Matthew Dietz, a civil rights attorney who specializes in cases involving the rights of persons with disabilities.