Florida House Committee Approves Stiffer Penalties For People Living In US Without Legal Permission

By WMFE Staff
Published March 28, 2017 at 6:55 AM EDT
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons
People living in the country without legal permission would be subject to harsher treatment in Florida under a measure approved by state House committee Monday. The proposal raises the penalties by one degree for five violent crimes.

Critics say that’s a constitutional violation, but Cape Coral Republican Representative Dane Eagle defended his bill.

"And to say that it’s unconstitutional is purely speculative," said Eagle. "There are plenty of facts that point the constitutionality—or at least potential constitutionality—of this bill."

The measure passed on party lines, with Democratic lawmakers warning the courts are likely to overturn the proposal if it’s written into law.

