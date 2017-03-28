© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Florida's Housing, Jobs, Population Reports Paint A Rosy Picture

By Catherine Welch
Published March 28, 2017 at 12:42 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

Three sets of numbers came out last week: employment numbers, Census numbers and housing numbers. Hank Fishkind dug into the data and tells 90.7’s Catherine Welch what they say about Florida’s economy.

Hank’s Highlights

Employment in Florida: The seasonally adjusted rate was 5 percent in February 2017, that’s compared to the U.S. rate of 4.7 percent.

Census Data for 2016: Orlando’s population rose to 2.4 million, The Villages remained the fastest growing metro area in the U.S.

Housing Data: Median sales price for a home in Florida rose 12.5 percent to $225,000.

