Fishkind Conversations: Florida's Housing, Jobs, Population Reports Paint A Rosy Picture

Three sets of numbers came out last week: employment numbers, Census numbers and housing numbers. Hank Fishkind dug into the data and tells 90.7’s Catherine Welch what they say about Florida’s economy.

Hank’s Highlights

Employment in Florida: The seasonally adjusted rate was 5 percent in February 2017, that’s compared to the U.S. rate of 4.7 percent.

Census Data for 2016: Orlando’s population rose to 2.4 million, The Villages remained the fastest growing metro area in the U.S.

Housing Data: Median sales price for a home in Florida rose 12.5 percent to $225,000.