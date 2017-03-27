More Plaintiffs Join Suit Against Pulse Gunman's Employer, Wife

More than 60 Pulse victims and family members now are part of a lawsuit against the employer and wife of the gunman.

The lawsuit comes in the wake of the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

It was refiled in state court in Palm Beach County with additional plaintiffs after a judge questioned whether it belonged in federal court and threatened to throw it out.

The litigation argues Omar Mateen's employer G4S Secure Solutions and wife Noor Salman knew of his mental instability and plans for the shooting that left 49 dead last June.

The suit claims G4S neglected to terminate Mateen as the FBI investigated his statements to coworkers about having ties with terrorists.

It says he used his security license to buy weapons for the shooting. G4S says it considers the suit to be without merit. Salman has pleaded not guilty to charges she aided the attack.