© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

More Florida Divers Want To See Sharks, Study Finds

By Amy Green
Published March 27, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

A new study shows shark-related diving in Florida is a growing business, generating some $221 million annually for shops and other providers.

The Oceana-commissioned study finds nearly one-third of Florida divers want to see sharks.

Lora Snyder of Oceana says the study illustrates the animals' economic value as overfishing and especially finning continue to threaten sharks.

"It's where the shark is brought up on the deck of the boat, and they cut off the fins. And then they dump the body of the shark back into the ocean, leaving it to drown and die."

Finning is banned in the United States, but fishermen can remove fins from dead sharks after returning to port. Florida like most states allows fins to be bought and sold.

Congressional legislation would ban that, too.

Tags
Central Florida NewssharksEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details