More Florida Divers Want To See Sharks, Study Finds

A new study shows shark-related diving in Florida is a growing business, generating some $221 million annually for shops and other providers.

The Oceana-commissioned study finds nearly one-third of Florida divers want to see sharks.

Lora Snyder of Oceana says the study illustrates the animals' economic value as overfishing and especially finning continue to threaten sharks.

"It's where the shark is brought up on the deck of the boat, and they cut off the fins. And then they dump the body of the shark back into the ocean, leaving it to drown and die."

Finning is banned in the United States, but fishermen can remove fins from dead sharks after returning to port. Florida like most states allows fins to be bought and sold.

Congressional legislation would ban that, too.