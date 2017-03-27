Florida Sen. Nelson Backs Filibuster, Will Vote Against Supreme Court Nominee

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson says he will vote against confirming Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Nelson said in a statement that he met with Gorsuch, listened to the committee hearings, and reviewed his record with an open mind.

“I have real concerns with his thinking on protecting the right to vote and allowing unlimited money in political campaigns,” said Nelson.

“In addition, the judge has consistently sided with corporations over employees, as in the case of a freezing truck driver who, contrary to common sense, Judge Gorsuch would have allowed to be fired for abandoning his disabled rig during extreme weather conditions,” said Nelson.

At least 15 Democrats and independents, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have announced their opposition to the Denver-based appeals court judge. They argue that Gorsuch has ruled too often against workers and in favor of corporations.

CNN reports Nelson is one of more than ten senators who plan to filibuster the nomination.

Sen. Marco Rubio told a Jacksonville radio station that there’s no need to vote against Gorsuch and no need for a filibuster.

“I hope the Democrats don’t decide to do that because I think it blows up the filibuster,” Rubio told WOKV last week.

“Look, Judge Gorsuch, I mean, I don’t know how you can – that’s the best possible pick you can imagine. This is a serious person. He’s highly regarded, the highest rating possible from the American Bar Association.”

When the president announced Gorsuch’s nomination, Rubio released a statement in support, saying Gorsuch had the right temperament and experience for the job.