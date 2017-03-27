Brevard Co. Warning Public About A Jury Duty Scam

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a “jury duty scam.” They’ve received complaints from several people receiving calls from someone claiming to be with the sheriff’s office, accusing the citizen of failing to show up for jury duty.

Sheriff spokesperson Tod Goodyear said the caller would threaten that an arrest warrant was going to be issued unless the person immediately paid a fine upwards of $900.

“The sheriff’s office would never call a citizen in Brevard County and ask them for money over the phone. That’s not something that we do,” said Goodyear.

Goodyear said none of the citizens who alerted the sheriff’s office about the scam paid the money. The county clerk’s office said anyone who does not show up for jury duty could be held in contempt of court but any such notice would be sent in writing.