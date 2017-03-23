Florida House votes again to repeal red light cameras

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House is trying again this year to end the use of red-light cameras in the state, but it's not clear if the proposal will become law.

The House on Thursday voted 91-22 in favor of a bill that would ban the use of cameras starting in July 2020. The legislation heads to the Florida Senate, where a similar proposal was rejected in a Senate committee by a tie vote.

Rep. Bryan Avila, a Hialeah Republican, said that red light cameras are being used by cities and counties as a way to make money. Legislators in 2010 first authorized local governments to use cameras to issue tickets to drivers who run red lights.

Opponents of the bill (HB 6007) argued red light cameras help traffic safety and that local government should get to decide whether to use them.