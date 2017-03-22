Orlando Police Department Opens New Headquarters

The new headquarters in Parramore is just blocks away from Camping World Stadium.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina says it has state of the art interrogation rooms, which help prosecutors build better cases. It also houses a state of the art storage facility for digital evidence like cell phones and computers.

Mina says it’s designed to be open to the community, including walk up information windows and a community space. “It is our hope that the community will feel welcome in this space, and that even stronger relationships will be forged between the Orlando Police Department and the people that we serve,” Mina said.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says the grand opening is more than just a new building for police. "It's about celebrating our partnerships with our community and our residents and it's about creating new ones and working together to help solve crime."

Dyer believes that a strong relationship between the community and the police can help prevent crime.

The parking lot of the new headquarters is under 24-hour surveillance and will serve as an eCommerce exchange zone - a place for people to meet up after selling things online.