UCF Wants To Raise $100 Million Within 20 Years

UCF wants to raise $100 million within the next 20 years. It’s one of many goals laid out in the university’s new strategic plan to rely less on tuition and tax dollars.

Vice President for Development at Stetson University Jeff Ulmer weighed in saying Stetson is also getting into the corporate partnership game.

He points to state appropriations for higher education that have been going down steadily for years.

“So universities are getting more diversified in where their donor base is coming from,” said Ulmer.

Ulmer said corporate university giving really has more to do more with partnership than philanthropy.

“One of the biggest things they can do for themselves in the corporate community is to find the best graduates, the smartest graduates, who can go in and help lead diverse teams and hit the ground running as soon as possible,” Ulmer said.

He said universities benefit by learning from companies about how to better prepare students for the workforce.