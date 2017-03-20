© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ayala's Office To File Complaint for Derogatory Facebook Comment From Seminole Court Employee

By Renata Sago
Published March 20, 2017 at 10:32 AM EDT
Ninth circuit state attorney Aramis Ayala at March press conference./ Photo: File. Renata Sago.
File photo of Ninth circuit state attorney Aramis Ayala at March press conference. Photo: Renata Sago.

[caption id="attachment_71059" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Stan McCullars, an employee for the Seminole County Clerk of Courts, has since apologized for his Facebook comment. Photo: Facebook.[/caption]

The office of Orange and Osceola’s state attorney Aramis Ayala plans to file a complaint against Seminole County Clerk of courts after an employee there wrote on social media that Ayala should quote “be tarred and feathered if not hung from a tree.”

Assistant finance director Stan McCullars wrote the Facebook comment just days after Ayala said she would not be pursuing the death penalty in future cases, including the case of Markeith Loyd who is charged with murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and Orlando Police Department Lieutenant Debra Clayton.

Seminole County clerk Grant Maloy said he has put McCullars on administrative leave for three days.

"I also put a call in when I heard about it to apologize on behalf of our office, so at this point, we’re looking into it to determine the proper course of action to be taken."

McCullars has since issued an apology via Twitter.

Governor Rick Scott has removed Ayala from the Loyd case and reassigned it to another state attorney.

Ayala has filed a legal motion saying Scott’s move undermined Florida’s judicial system.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsAramis AyalaNinth judicial circuitSeminole County Clerk of Courts
Renata Sago
See stories by Renata Sago
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details