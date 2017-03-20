Ayala's Office To File Complaint for Derogatory Facebook Comment From Seminole Court Employee

[caption id="attachment_71059" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Stan McCullars, an employee for the Seminole County Clerk of Courts, has since apologized for his Facebook comment. Photo: Facebook.[/caption]

The office of Orange and Osceola’s state attorney Aramis Ayala plans to file a complaint against Seminole County Clerk of courts after an employee there wrote on social media that Ayala should quote “be tarred and feathered if not hung from a tree.”

Assistant finance director Stan McCullars wrote the Facebook comment just days after Ayala said she would not be pursuing the death penalty in future cases, including the case of Markeith Loyd who is charged with murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and Orlando Police Department Lieutenant Debra Clayton.

Seminole County clerk Grant Maloy said he has put McCullars on administrative leave for three days.

"I also put a call in when I heard about it to apologize on behalf of our office, so at this point, we’re looking into it to determine the proper course of action to be taken."

McCullars has since issued an apology via Twitter.

Governor Rick Scott has removed Ayala from the Loyd case and reassigned it to another state attorney.

Ayala has filed a legal motion saying Scott’s move undermined Florida’s judicial system.