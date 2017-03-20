© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Appeals For Conservation As Drought Develops In Central Florida

By Amy Green
Published March 20, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Drought conditions are developing in central Florida as rainfall is down throughout the region.

Rainfall is down during the last year by as much as nine inches in Volusia County. Other counties are experiences shortages of as much as six inches.

Craig McLane of the St. Johns River Water Management District says the lack of rain prompted a water shortage warning aimed at encouraging conservation.

"We've noticed a shortage of rainfall. Some surface water flows and levels are down. We're not quite at a level where we have an actual shortage of water, but what we're wanting is just to alert communities and folks."

Climate experts point to a La Nina weather pattern and its lingering effects. The dry conditions have sparked wildfires, including one that shut down part of Interstate 75 this month.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
