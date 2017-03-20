Appeals For Conservation As Drought Develops In Central Florida

Drought conditions are developing in central Florida as rainfall is down throughout the region.

Rainfall is down during the last year by as much as nine inches in Volusia County. Other counties are experiences shortages of as much as six inches.

Craig McLane of the St. Johns River Water Management District says the lack of rain prompted a water shortage warning aimed at encouraging conservation.

"We've noticed a shortage of rainfall. Some surface water flows and levels are down. We're not quite at a level where we have an actual shortage of water, but what we're wanting is just to alert communities and folks."

Climate experts point to a La Nina weather pattern and its lingering effects. The dry conditions have sparked wildfires, including one that shut down part of Interstate 75 this month.