Spotlight: Local Puppeteer Keeps Magic Alive In Her Puppet Palace

Bonnie Robyn Charyn has been entertaining crowds for 16 years in Central Florida with her puppet shows. She has more than a hundred puppets. Charyn said her productions appeal to children of all ages.

Charyn's artistic talents were inspired by her late mother who was a singer. Her mother also made and dressed some of the puppets Charyn performs with today. Some of her gems she finds from estate sales. Bonnie's Puppet Palace is a one-woman act. She writes her own material and songs.

Charyn said her goal is not only to entertain but to teach kindness, caring, respect and tolerance for others. She said she understands technology is important in today's world but she wants people to remember we are not robots.

"We have a heart and a soul and we need to stay attached to our inner, to ourselves and that's why the arts are so very, very important," said Charyn.

In this impromptu performance at WMFE, Charyn gives us a sneak peak of "The Cowardly Dragon."

"The Cowardly Dragon" story continues here: