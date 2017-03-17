© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pulse Shooting Survivor Joins Call For 'Sensible' Gun Reforms

By WMFE Staff
Published March 17, 2017 at 6:54 AM EDT
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons

Gun control advocates are asking Florida lawmakers to allow what they call sensible gun reforms to get committee hearings.

The bills include plans requiring background checks at gun shows and requiring potential concealed weapons holders to undergo a mental health evaluation before receiving a permit.

Brandon Wolf is a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub shooting that left 49 people dead and more than 53 wounded. He was in Tallahassee yesterday to support the bills.

“We need a step in the right direction," said Wolf. "We need to send a signal that although we can’t stop hate today, we can certainly stop handing it a blank check. We can remind those who represent us—those in these chambers—that 90 percent of Americans support expanded background checks.”

In years past, similar gun safety reforms have never had a hearing in the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature.

The bills in question are sponsored by Democrats.

Tags
Central Florida NewsPulse Shooting
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details