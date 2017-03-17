Pulse Shooting Survivor Joins Call For 'Sensible' Gun Reforms

Gun control advocates are asking Florida lawmakers to allow what they call sensible gun reforms to get committee hearings.

The bills include plans requiring background checks at gun shows and requiring potential concealed weapons holders to undergo a mental health evaluation before receiving a permit.

Brandon Wolf is a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub shooting that left 49 people dead and more than 53 wounded. He was in Tallahassee yesterday to support the bills.

“We need a step in the right direction," said Wolf. "We need to send a signal that although we can’t stop hate today, we can certainly stop handing it a blank check. We can remind those who represent us—those in these chambers—that 90 percent of Americans support expanded background checks.”

In years past, similar gun safety reforms have never had a hearing in the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature.

The bills in question are sponsored by Democrats.