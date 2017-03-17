© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: UCF President John Hitt On Foreign Students, Funding & The Downtown Campus

By Matthew Peddie
Published March 17, 2017 at 8:05 AM EDT
UCF president John Hitt. Photo: Matthew Peddie. WMFE
Immigration bans out of the White House had universities across the country scrambling, with students and faculty stranded in limbo.

UCF president John Hitt says he stands by those students and faculty, and he worries about the chilling effect on foreign students who aren’t affected by the order but who might be reconsidering their studies here in the US.

Hitt sat down with us to talk about the executive order. He also talks about UCF’s growth since he’s been at the helm to the second largest university in the country, the new downtown campus in Orlando, and university funding.

 

