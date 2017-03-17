Intersection: Florida's Death Penalty

Governor Rick Scott signed a bill requiring unanimous jury recommendations in death penalty cases. The bill appears to end the limbo over Florida’s death penalty, after the US Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional, and the Florida Supreme Court ruled that juries must deliver a unanimous vote for a death penalty.

So what does that mean for the resumption of executions in Florida? And what about the Orange Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala’s decision to not seek the death penalty on her watch? Joining us to discuss the issue is Former Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charlie Wells, Democratic State Senator Randolph Bracy, and defense attorney Steven Laurence.