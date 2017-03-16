OneWeb Satellites Breaks Ground On Massive Manufacturing Plant

One Web Satellites is breaking ground on a massive new manufacturing facility in Brevard County.

The company wants to blanket the Earth with satellites – providing access to broadband internet across the globe. To do that, it needs a lot of satellites. So OneWeb Satellites is building a manufacturing facility at Exploration Park, just south of Kennedy Space Center.

The 100,000 square foot factory will create 250 jobs and pump out 15 satellites a week.

OneWeb Satellites is a joint venture between OneWeb and AirBus Defense and Space. AirBus Chairman Allan McArtur said the fast-paced, low-cost technology is cutting-edge for the satellite industry.

“These satellites are about the size of washer machine and built more towards your consumer electronic standards,” said McArtur. "They’re designed to switch and talk to each other and deliver internet connectivity to literally every house, apartment and schoolhouse across the globe.”

OneWeb Satellites will launch some satellites with Blue Origin, which is building a rocket manufacturing plant just next door.