Dog-Friendly Beach Proposal Returns To Cocoa Beach

Cocoa Beach is once again considering whether to allow dogs on parts of the beach. City commissioners will debate the issue and hear feedback from residents Thursday night.

Right now Brevard County has only one place dogs are allowed beachside: Canova Beach Park. Commissioner Ed Martinez said most of the emails he gets are from people in favor of more dog-friendly beach space.

Martinez said some of those opposed to this raised concerns about beach cleanliness and dog bites.

“My answer to that is basically that can happen on a city street...It’s something that’s a risk no matter where you are, not just the beach,” said Martinez.

The proposal would require people to buy dog tags to prove dogs are vaccinated. On Thursday commissioners will decide whether to move forward and draft an ordinance. They’ve been looking at Walton County Commission’s dog beach rules as an example.

The last time Brevard County voted on this issue in 2015, it failed 3-2.