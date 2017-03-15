Bill Nye To Trump: Keep Focus On Mars

Bill Nye the Science Guy is asking President Donald Trump to keep focus on Mars.

In a YouTube video released by the Planetary Society, a non-profit space exploration advocacy group, Nye offered five recommendations for the President as he selects NASA’s next leadership team.

Read: Plantary Society's recommendations to President Trump's transition team.

The video stresses a continued focus on human exploration of our solar system, like sending humans to a Martian space station and eventually onto the surface of the red planet. “We could get humans to Mars in just 15 years if we commit now and for the long term,” said Nye. Future crewed Mars missions would launch from Kennedy Space Center.

The Planetary Society is calling for the expansion of NASA's science portfolio to continue the search for life in the universe.

Nye also asked the President to consider an increase in NASA funding. “We recommend you propose a five percent boost to NASA’s budget every year for the next five years. Five over five,” said Nye.

In the video, Nye also told the president that NASA needs to continue its partnership with the private space community. On the campaign trail, both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stressed the cooperation between the public space agency and private space partners.

Trump has yet to name a new head of the space agency, or outline his vision for space policy.

Congress passed a NASA authorization bill earlier this month that lays the groundwork for future funding – actual funding will be set in an appropriations bill.