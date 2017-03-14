Intersection: Neurofeedback

For the past year patients at the University of Central Florida’s student health center have been able to access a kind of treatment called neurofeedback. Sensors on the scalp measure brainwave activity as a patient plays a computer game… using the mind.

The treatment is used to help patients recovering from substance abuse, and it’s being expanded to include anxiety, depression and ADHD. We talk to Dr. Tom Hall, director substance abuse prevention, education, treatment and recovery services at the University of Central Florida, and mental health counselor Collier Shepard about neurofeedback.