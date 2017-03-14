© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Executive Order On Immigration

By Matthew Peddie
Published March 14, 2017 at 6:09 AM EDT
Photo: Tony Webster, via Flickr
Photo: Tony Webster, via Flickr

President Trump’s new executive order on immigration goes into effect this Thursday. The order temporarily blocks visas being issued to citizens from six predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Iraq is no longer on the list, and the ban won’t apply to green card holders or people who already have a visa.

But Rasha Mubarak, the Orlando Regional Coordinator for the Council on American Islamic Relations, doesn’t think the new executive order is much different from the original.

Matthew Peddie
