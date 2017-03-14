© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Bike Week & Spring Break In Daytona Beach

By Matthew Peddie
Published March 14, 2017 at 6:14 AM EDT
Joe Tallerdy rode his Harley down from North Carolina for Bike Week. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
The hogs are rolling in Daytona Beach as the seventy sixth annual Bike Week is underway. While the rumble of bikes fills the streets, students on Spring Break are also heading to the World’s Most Famous Beach.

The city’s chief of police Craig Capri says it’s like having a couple Superbowls in town. Capri talks about the challenge of managing traffic and crowds. And Lori Campbell Baker of the Convention and Visitors Bureau explains what half a million visitors means for the city’s bottom line, and reflects on the changing nature of spring break crowds.

Matthew Peddie
