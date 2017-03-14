Intersection: Bike Week & Spring Break In Daytona Beach

The hogs are rolling in Daytona Beach as the seventy sixth annual Bike Week is underway. While the rumble of bikes fills the streets, students on Spring Break are also heading to the World’s Most Famous Beach.

The city’s chief of police Craig Capri says it’s like having a couple Superbowls in town. Capri talks about the challenge of managing traffic and crowds. And Lori Campbell Baker of the Convention and Visitors Bureau explains what half a million visitors means for the city’s bottom line, and reflects on the changing nature of spring break crowds.