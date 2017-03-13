Program Helps Central Florida Veterans Land Jobs

Nearly 50 veterans will meet with employers Tuesday as part of a program to get more veterans into the workplace.

The eight-week program helps veterans with computer training, financial training, resume writing and connects them with job openings.

The Central Florida Disability Chamber runs the event. Chamber president Rogue Gallart said it’s helped 264 veterans, with nearly half of them landing a job, starting a business or going back to school.

“They’re ready to work, they’re ready to start. They have security clearances that they can go work for Lockheed, that they can go work for Duke Energy. They’re ready to go,” said Gallart. “And this is a great way for employers to say, ‘let me reach out to this talent pool’.”

Gallart said job openings range from customer service to director-level jobs.