Early Voting Turnout Low in Municipal Races Across Orange County

Early voting is underway in five cities in Orange County.

In Belle Isle, Windermere, Winter Garden, and Winter Park, commission seats are up for grabs; charter amendments are under consideration in Edgewood, Windermere, and Winter Park, as well.

Registered voters in those cities can cast early ballots by mail or in person at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office through close of business Friday.

As of Wednesday afternoon .06% of registered voters had participated in the elections.

“This is common," said Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles. "Sometimes people are not focused on general elections. Sometimes people don’t realize they live in a city. Or, it’s the candidates, who have to generate the interest.”

The majority of ballots cast have been by mail, which is a growing trend county and statewide.

Cowles said early voting is inconvenient in smaller races because voters have to travel further to his office.

"I’m one of those who would love to do nothing but an all-mail ballot election and send the ballot out and let the voters send it out and send them back and count them. That’s the preferred method so far."

Cowles expects more people to cast ballots in person on Election Day which is Tuesday, March 14th.