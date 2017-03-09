Dry Spring Fueling Florida Wildfires

Wildfires are burning across the state and firefighters were working on at least two in central Florida Thursday. One is called Savage 2, the other Hal Scott Preserve.

Both were in the Bithlo area and burned more than 200 acres combined. The preserve fire is now fully contained according to the St. John’s River Water Management District. Mop up operations are underway to prevent another fire from popping up.

Michael Facente with the Florida Forest Service said wildfires are to be expected for a pretty dry spring.

“It’s just that time of year where there’s not much moisture in the ground, all our palms and ditches are dried up and we still got all the dead fuels from the winter,” said Facente.

He said a mix of smoke and fog is reducing visibility for drivers in the area.

Facente said statewide firefighters are battling 10 to 20 wildfires a day. They’re asking people to do their part by cleaning yards, gutters and being careful with outdoor grills.