As Bike Week Begins, Latest Numbers Show Florida Leads In Motorcycle Crash Fatalities

By Amy Green
Published March 9, 2017 at 11:30 AM EST
Daytona Beach Bike Week. Photo: Gamweb, via Wikimedia Commons
The latest figures show more motorcycle crash fatalities are in Florida than in any other state.

That's as Bike Week starts this weekend in Daytona Beach.

The number of motorcycle crash fatalities in Florida jumped 30 percent in 2015, according to the most recent data available. More than 600 people died, the highest number on record.

Josh Carrasco of AAA says the numbers are alarming. Florida is among some 30 states without a law requiring all motorcyclists to wear a helmet.

"A recurring theme that we see in the data is when it comes to these crashes and fatalities is speeding, impaired driving and of course not wearing a helmet."

Brevard, Orange and Volusia counties had some of the highest numbers of motorcycle crash fatalities in the state.

Bike Week extends through next weekend.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
