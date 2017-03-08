Volusia Cracking Down on Pedestrian Accidents in Deltona

Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies are handing out tickets to drivers in Deltona who are not paying attention to pedestrians and bicyclists.

The Sheriff’s Office launched the Deltona program thinking first there would be an education period when deputies would pull drivers over, give them a warning, and hand out literature about crosswalk safety.

But an undercover deputy sent out Wednesday to cross one of the busy intersections nearly was hit a couple of times. Volusia County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Gary Davidson said it was so dangerously that tickets were issued.

“We had decoys walking across the crosswalk with the light, and motorists are supposed to stop and yield to anyone in the crosswalk,” said Davidson. “Evidently they weren’t paying attention and very nearly struck our decoy.”

The person used as a decoy was not hurt.

Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies will monitor the eight intersections for the next two months.

