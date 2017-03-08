Orlando LGBT Groups Getting A Boost From Contigo Fund

15 local organizations serving the LGBT community will get more than $450,000 in grants at a ceremony Wednesday at The Abbey. The money is coming from Contigo Fund. Contigo means “with you.”

The fund emerged from the Pulse tragedy to support LGBT and Latinx causes. Contigo Fund Program Director Marco Antonio Quiroga said Two Spirit Health Services and Zebra Coalition are among the nonprofits getting grants.

“and then there’s organizations that are empowering LGBT and Hispanic communities which were predominately impacted like QLatinx, which emerged from the Pulse tragedy and Proyecto Somos Orlando,” said Quiroga.

He said other groups getting grants serve LGBT Muslims and the LGBT black community.

Some of the grant recipients work with people who are LGBT and undocumented. Quiroga said they wanted to support groups that provide sanctuary to people at the intersection of those two communities.

“at the core of who we are, we want to make sure everyone in this entire community can feel welcomed and affirmed, fully authentically themselves, and feel safe to live in the community we all call home,” said Quiroga.