Fund For Pulse Families And Survivors Will Make Another Payout

The OneOrlando Fund will stop taking donations for Pulse survivors at the end of this month. That’s after a second payout from the fund is scheduled to go out.

Last year the fund paid out more than $29.5 million to families of victims and survivors. Yet after the money was disbursed donations kept coming in: an additional $1.3 million.

OneOrlando Fund board member Carlos Carbonell said the board thought about waiting until more money was collected or until the one-year anniversary in June, but then decided not to wait.

“The victims’ families and survivors are still grieving and still dealing with the aftermath and potentially still have financial needs,” said Carbonell. “So we decided that it’s better to distribute as quickly as possible.”

The city created the fund days after a gunman killed 49 and injured more than 50 others in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The fund will not accept donations after March 31st.