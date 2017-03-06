© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts Breaks Ground On Phase II

By Abe Aboraya
Published March 6, 2017 at 8:19 AM EST
In its final phase of construction, the center will add a 1,700 seat multi-purpose auditorium. Photo courtesy of Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts.
Construction starts today on the final expansion of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Steinmetz Hall will have 1,700 seats. The acoustic theater will be home to the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and the Orlando Ballet. Construction will cost nearly $240 million dollars.

Most of the money for the project comes from a tax on tourists, although local governments have kicked in about $25 million dollars. A little more than a quarter of the funding has come from private donations, and the Dr. Phillips Center still needs to raise about $15 million dollars.

Construction will take three years.

 

Abe Aboraya
