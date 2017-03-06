Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts Breaks Ground On Phase II

Construction starts today on the final expansion of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Steinmetz Hall will have 1,700 seats. The acoustic theater will be home to the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and the Orlando Ballet. Construction will cost nearly $240 million dollars.

Most of the money for the project comes from a tax on tourists, although local governments have kicked in about $25 million dollars. A little more than a quarter of the funding has come from private donations, and the Dr. Phillips Center still needs to raise about $15 million dollars.

Construction will take three years.